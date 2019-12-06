Manifestación por la III República en Madrid: "Sin ruptura no habrá cambio"

Unas 500 personas participan en Madrid en una marcha por la III República y en contra de la Constitución monárquica de 1978, precisamente el día en el que se celebra el 41 aniversario de la Carta Magna.
Convocados por Espacio Republicano de Madrid, los manifestantes portan banderas republicanas y un gran pancarta en la que puede leerse "Sin ruptura, sin República, no habrá cambio".
Los asistentes profieren gritos contra el rey y la monarquía, el fascismo y el alcalde de la capital, José Luis Martínez Almeida.
Los organizadores de la marcha apelan a la unidad para "combatir el fascismo", llaman a la autodeterminación de los pueblos, la libertad de los presos políticos y claman por lo derechos laborales. sociales y políticos.
Manifestacion #Madrid contra la #Constitucion Monárquica del 78y por la #IIIREPUBLICA convocada por @erepublicanocam#6dPorLaRepublica pic.twitter.com/lOgvzifahS— Asamblea Si Se Puede (@Si_Se_Puede_As) December 6, 2019
