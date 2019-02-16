La Guardia Urbana de Barcelona ha cifrado en 200.000 personas los participantes en la primera gran movilización en el centro de la capital catalana para protestar contra el juicio del procés, con el lema La autodeterminación no es delito.
La manifestación, convocada por ANC y Òmnium Cultural, ha comenzado a las 17.11 horas y ha transcurrido por la Gran Vía, entre Plaza España y Plaza Universidad, donde han tenido lugar numerosos parlamentos desde un escenario en el que una de las presentadoras del acto ha indicado que el número de asistentes ha sido de 500.000.
Han intervenido desde este escenario, entre otros, la presidenta de la ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, el vicepresidente de Òmnium Cultural, Marcel Mauri, y el presidente de la Asociación de Municipios por la Independencia (AMI), Josep Maria Cervera.
En la primera gran movilización en Barcelona contra el juicio en el Supremo ha participado el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, el del Parlament, Roger Torrent, consellers y dirigentes de PDeCAT-JxCAT y ERC, miembros de la CUP y también de Catalunya En Comú-Podem, como Jéssica Albiach, Jaume Asens o Gerardo Pisarello.
En un ambiente festivo, los manifestantes, parte de ellos venidos en autocares desde diferentes puntos de Catalunya, han exhibido lazos amarillos, estelades y carteles, algunos en inglés, con lemas como "Nos juzgan a todos", "Libertad presos políticos" o "Queremos nuestro gobierno en casa y libre", además de alzar carteles con los rostros de los acusados en el juicio del procés en el Supremo.
También se han escuchado entre los manifestantes gritos como "independencia" y proclamas a favor de la "unidad" del soberanismo.
