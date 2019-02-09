Los periodistas María Claver, Albert Castillón y Carlos Cuesta serán los encargados de leer el manifiesto en la concentración Por una España Unida ¡Elecciones ya! que se ha convocado para mañana en la céntrica Plaza de Colón de Madrid.
Según han comunicado desde Ciudadanos, la formación naranja y el Partido Popular han decidido que serán los tres profesionales del mundo de la comunicación y del periodismo quienes lean el texto oficial.
El nombre de los elegidos se ha mantenido en secreto hasta este sábado, un día antes de la convocatoria. Hasta el momento se barajaba la opción de que el encargado de la lectura pudiera ser el escritor Mario Vargas Llosa.
Ambos partidos ya avisaron de que "los ciudadanos serán los protagonistas por encima de las siglas políticas y los partidos" y por ese motivo también decidieron que el manifiesto fuese leído por una figura independiente a la política.
La protesta, a la que también acudirá Vox, Hogar Social y la Falange, tendrá lugar en la Plaza de Colón de Madrid a las 12.00 horas bajo el lema 'Por una España unida, elecciones ya'.
