Cuatro personas han perdido la visión en Barcelona durante las protestas esta semana contra la sentencia por el 1-O, ha informado el Departament de Salut Generalitat de Catalunya.
La primera persona que perdió la visión fue hospitalizada a inicios de semana en el Hospital de Bellvitge de Barcelona, y ha sido dada de alta hace días.
Por otra parte, hay otra tres personas ingresadas que han perdido la visión en el Hospital Sant Pau de Barcelona, donde también se encuentra un agente de la Policía Nacional en estado muy grave, por un traumatismo craneoencefálico.
