Manuel Bustos Condenado a tres años de cárcel el exalcalde de Sabadell Manuel Bustos por anular multas a su familia

La Audiencia de Barcelona culpa al exedil del PSC de cometer dos delitos de tráfico de influencias en 2012 y le impone además 16 años de inhabilitación para ejercer cargos públicos. 

Manuel Bustos, exalcalde del PSC en Sabadell/EFE

La Audiencia de Barcelona ha condenado a tres años de cárcel al exalcalde de Sabadell (Barcelona) Manuel Bustos (PSC), por ordenar a la Policía Local que retirara multas de tráfico que había impuesto a su esposa e hijos en 2012, cuando gobernaba el municipio.

En su sentencia, la sección décima de la Audiencia de Barcelona condena a Bustos por dos delitos de tráfico de influencias y le impone además 16 años de inhabilitación para ejercer cargos públicos.

