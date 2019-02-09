Manuel Valls acudirá a la manifestación contra Sánchez: "Espero otra en Barcelona"

El candidato de Ciudadanos para el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, Manuel Valls, confirmó en una entrevista que acudirá a la manifestación de Madrid contra el presidente Pedro Sánchez.

"Voy a la concentración de Madrid ya que la transversalidad es muy importante pero espero que partidos, asociaciones y entidades constitucionalistas, pensando en todos los ciudadanos catalanes, organicen otra manifestación en Barcelona en febrero o marzo", aseguró Valls en una entrevista en el diario El Mundo.

El candidato, que siempre se ha mostrado muy crítico con Vox, acudirá sin embargo a esta marcha a la que también asistirán Hogar Social y la Falange, algo a lo que Valls restó importancia: "No pactar con Vox no significa caer en el error enorme de darles el poder absoluto de decidir qué es o no aceptable en la política española. Los constitucionalistas tenemos que decidir sobre nuestras posiciones sin pensar en otros".

Pese a este capote al ultraderechismo, se mostró rotundo a la hora de formar un posible gobierno: "Prefiero no ser alcalde que pactar con populistas o separatistas".