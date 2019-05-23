Público
Juicio al procés Marchena rechaza la petición de Batet y devuelve la pelota sobre la suspensión de los parlamentarios presos al Congreso

El presidente de la Sala de lo Penal del Alto Tribunal, Manuel Marchena, responde a la carta remitida por la presidenta de la Cámara Baja, Meritxell Batet, que la "configuración constitucional" del Supremo hace inviable que elaboren el informe solicitado por ella este miércoles. No hace mención a la petición de suspensión hecha pública por la Fiscalía este miércoles. 

El president del tribunal Manuel Marchena, juntament als magistrats, Andrés Martínez Arrieta (i) i Juan Ramón Berdugo (d), durant el judici del procés. EFE

Manuel Marchena devuelve la potestad para decidir sobre la posible suspensión de los cinco presos provisionales del procés que fueron elegidos parlamentarios en las Cortes Generales el 28-A. En un escrito dado a conocer este jueves, el presidente de la Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo responde a la misiva remitida el miércoles por la presidenta que sólo le toca "reiterar lo que ya fue razonado", esto es, que el Congreso de los Diputados y el Senado son quienes deben decidir sobre esta cuestión. 

(Habrá ampliación)

