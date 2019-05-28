Público
Juicio al procés Marchena rechaza la petición de la defensa de Forn e impide el careo entre Pérez de los Cobos y Ferrán López 

La Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo resuelve este martes varias cuestiones relacionadas con la admisión de pruebas, en la recta final del juicio. El tribunal reconoce el "error" cometido el lunes por la fiscal Consuelo Madrigal, pero no considerará que renuncie a aportar los documentos que olvidó mencionar, como pedían las defensas. 

El presidente del tribunal que juzga el procés, Manuel Marchena (2d), durante la sesión de hoy en el Tribunal Supremo./EFE

Manuel Marchena reconoce que la Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo ha apreciado contradicciones entre las versiones de "numerosísimos testigos" llamados en el marco del juicio a la cúpula del procés catalán, pero rechaza la petición del letrado Xavier Melero para confrontar las versiones de dos de los testigos más relevantes: el coronel de la Guardia Civil Diego Pérez de los Cobos, y el comisario de los Mossos d'Esquadra Ferrán López.

El presidente de la sala que debe enjuiciar el procés ha dado portazo este martes a la petición de la defensa del exconseller Joaquim Forn, que reclamó un careo entre ambos altos mandos, dado el carácter diametralmente opuesto de sus versiones sobre lo ocurrido el 1 de Octubre de 2017 y en las jornadas previas al referéndum soberanista catalán, así como sobre el papel de la policía catalana entonces.

En su declaración, de los Cobos, responsable del operativo conjunto entre Policía Nacional, Guardia Civil y Mossos d'Esquadra para cumplir con el mandato judicial de cerrar los centros de votación el 1-O, cargó con dureza contra los Mossos y les acusó de "favorecer" el referéndum. A su vez, el comisario López, pero también el resto de la cúpula de los Mossos, han negado la mayor: según su versión, el operativo desplegado en esa jornada fue conocido y avalado por de los Cobos, y en ningún caso la policía catalana actuó como ha descrito el coronel de la Guardia Civil.

