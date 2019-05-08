Público
Juicio independencia Marchena rectifica: permite una pregunta y un testigo explica cómo guardias civiles "orinaron encima" de una protesta

El presidente de la sala del Tribunal Supremo que acoge el juicio a la cúpula del procés catalán permite a la letrada que defiende a Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Turull formular una pregunta que sólo unos minutos antes tildó de impertinente. 

El presidente del tribunal que juzga el procés, Manuel Marchena (2d), durante la sesión de hoy en el Tribunal Supremo./EFE

En sólo unos minutos el presidente de la sala del Tribunal Supremo que debe enjuiciar el procés catalán ha pasado de tildar de "impertinente" una pregunta de las defensas a permitir que la formulasen. 

El presidente de la Sala de lo Penal del Alto Tribunal, Manuel Marchena, impidió a la abogada de Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Turull, Ana Bernaola, que cuestionase al segundo testigo de la tarde de este miércoles, Josep Grima -llamado por esta defensa-, por si hubo algún "intento de agredir a guardias civiles" en una concentración frente al hotel en el que se hospedaban los agentes el 1 de octubre de 2017 -la jornada del referéndum soberanista-, en Calella, o si los concentrados intentaron "asaltar" el centro hotelero. 

Bernaola intentó hacer ver al magistrado que la Fiscalía sí pudo preguntar a varios guardias civiles por estas protestas, y los agentes llamados como testigos se explayaron sobre la agresividad de los concentrados, sin cortapisas. La letrada Bernaola formuló "respetuosa protesta" ante la negativa del juez, y Marchena le instó nuevamente a enunciar "otra pregunta". 

Sin embargo, una vez concluido el turno del resto de defensas y de las acusaciones, Marchena rectificó y volvió a dar la palabra a la abogada. "Si lo desea puede formular la pregunta que antes se consideró impertinente", invitó. 

