La Policía Nacional ha puesto en libertad con cargos al concejal de PSOE de Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid) Marcos Gallego Alonso, detenido el pasado martes por tenencia y distribución de pornografía infantil.
Fuentes policiales han informado a Efe de esta detención practicada por una unidad de Ciberdelicuencia de la Policía Nacional, que también arrestó el martes a otra persona en la localidad madrileña pero que no está relacionada con la política. Tras tomarles declaración, ambos fueron puestos en libertad con cargos por la Policía y están a la espera de ser citados por un juez.
En el registro del domicilio del edil socialista los agentes se incautaron de numeroso material multimedia, especialmente imágenes de niños de corta edad, según las fuentes.
Las dos detenciones forman parte de una operación que se desarrolla en toda España contra personas que distribuyen material pornográfico de menores, aunque no se trata de ninguna red organizada.
