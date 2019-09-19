Público
Marcos Gallego Alonso Dimite el concejal del PSOE de Torrejón de Ardoz detenido por pornografía infantil

Agentes de la unidad de Ciberdelicuencia registraron su domicilio y se incautaron de numeroso material multimedia, especialmente imágenes de niños de corta edad.

Imagen de archivo de una agente de policía investigando caso de pornografía infantil | Policía Nacional

El concejal socialista en el Ayuntamiento de Torrejón de Ardoz Marcos Gallego Alonso, detenido y puesto en libertad con cargos por un presunto delito de tenencia y distribución de pornografía infantil, ha presentado en el Consistorio la renuncia a su acta, según han informado a Efe fuentes municipales.

Gallego Alonso acababa de ser elegido concejal en el Ayuntamiento esta legislatura y no participaba en ninguna comisión municipal, según fuentes del consistorio.

El edil fue detenido junto a otra persona el pasado martes por la Policía Nacional, y puesto en libertad con cargos por tenencia y distribución de pornografía infantil, después de que agentes de la unidad de Ciberdelicuencia registrasen su domicilio y se incautaran de numeroso material multimedia, especialmente imágenes de niños de corta edad, según las fuentes.

Las dos detenciones forman parte de una operación que se desarrolla en toda España contra personas que distribuyen material pornográfico de menores, aunque no se trata de ninguna red organizada.

