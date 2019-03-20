Público
Marcos de Quinto pagará sus impuestos de 2018 en Portugal y Estados Unidos

El flamante número dos de Ciudadanos por Madrid se benefició del hecho de que tributar en Portugal tiene una carga impositiva inferior, dado que el país luso permite a los extranjeros que compren una casa en su territorio estar exentos de pagar impuestos por los ingresos que vienen del extranjero.

El exvicepresidente ejecutivo mundial de Coca-Cola Marcos de Quinto.- EFE

El flamante fichaje de Ciudadanos, anunciado a bombo y platillo hace apenas unos días, Marcos de Quinto, pagará sus últimos impuestos –los correspondientes al ejercicio 2018– al fisco de Estados Unidos y Portugal.

Según recoge Voz Pópuli, por mediación de una portavoz de Ciudadanos, el exvicepresidente de Coca Cola tiene previsto trasladar su residencia a Madrid después de haber vivido durante los últimos años junto a su esposa, la soprano brasileña Angélica de la Riva, en la capital lusa. 

"Siempre pago mis impuestos allí donde resido [...] los impuestos de 2019 los pagaré en España", ha comunicado De Quinto a través de su portavoz en Ciudadanos. Lo cierto es que el hecho de tributar en Portugal parte de sus ingresos tiene una carga impositiva inferior para el ahora político de la formación naranja, dado que el país luso permite a los extranjeros que compren una casa en su territorio estar exentos de pagar impuestos por los ingresos que vienen del extranjero.

Por otra parte, los honorarios que ha cosechado Marcos de Quinto en los últimos años no son para nada desdeñables. En 2016, siendo vicepresidente mundial de Coca-Cola, De Quinto ganó 7,63 millones de dólares (más de siete millones de euros), convirtiéndose en el tercer ejecutivo mejor pagado de la multinacional estadounidense.

