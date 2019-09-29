El Consello das Mareas ha rechazado una alianza electoral con Más País, la plataforma de Íñigo Errejón, de cara a las elecciones generales del próximo 10 de noviembre por las "dificultades" encontradas para que la iniciativa del fundador de Podemos asumiese "una auténtica agenda gallega" y un marco "verdaderamente confederal".
A través de un comunicado remitido este domingo, el partido que lidera Luís Villares insiste en que su "prioridad" es conformar una candidatura "única" de fuerzas "progresistas" gallegas.
"Desde En Marea emplazamos a las demás fuerzas progresistas gallegas a sumarse" a una lista unitaria "con el objetivo de conseguir una agenda política propia en el Congreso y, al tiempo, desarrollar una agenda social y democrática que atienda a las emergencias" de la Comunidad, manifiesta el partido.
Además, ha vuelto a mencionar a Anova y a Compromiso por Galicia y celebra que su llamamiento "tuvo eco" en estos partidos. Sin embargo, la formación liderada por Antón Sánchez mantiene conversaciones para conformar una candidatura con sus socios en el Parlamengo de Galicia, Podemos y Esquerda Unida (EU), después de que todos ellos decidiesen desligarse por completo de En Marea en los últimos meses.
📝Priorizaremos a candidatura única galega e descartamos unha alianza con Más País:— EnMarea (@En_Marea) September 29, 2019
👉Emprazamos ás demais forzas progresistas galegas a sumarse a esta candidatura única co obxectivo de conseguir unha axenda política propia no Congreso...
+ infor: https://t.co/wy8mDTmd7W pic.twitter.com/Lvm8FCOy9c
De hecho, el partido de Luís Villares concurrió en solitario a las elecciones generales del pasado 28 de abril y obtuvo en ellas menos de 18.000 votos. En esa cita, Anova decidió no presentarse por no haber alcanzado un acuerdo con Podemos y EU, que obtuvieron dos escaños bajo la plataforma Galicia en Común.
