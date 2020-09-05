La Marea Verde recorre las calles de Madrid para pedir una vuelta segura a las aulas

madrid
La Marea Verde ha recorrido este sábado las calles de Madrid para pedir una vuelta segura a las aulas y un plan de rescate para la educación pública.
Durante la manifestación convocada por los colectivos en favor de la Educación Pública en Madrid, se han reclamado medios, personal y garantías a la Comunidad de Madrid para que las aulas sean espacios seguros.
Con medidas de distanciamiento social, la manifestación arrancó a las 18.00 horas desde Atocha y terminó frente a la consejería de Educación de la Comunidad de Madrid entre mensajes defendiendo la educación pública "de todos y para todos" y criticando la gestión de la crisis por parte del Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso.
Desde Marea Verde Madrid han propuesto una reducción de ratios en las clases, el desdoble de grupos para asegurar la distancia de seguridad y un aumento de la plantilla de personal docente para asegurar la vuelta segura de toda la comunidad educativa.
Entre los asistentes, la portavoz de Unidas Podemos-IU, en la Asamblea de Madrid, Isa Serra, ha acudido a apoyar a "la enseñanza pública, a los profesores, al personal no docente y a las familias que están sufriendo el desastre que está generando Isabel Díaz Ayuso".
