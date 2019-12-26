Margarita Robles niega que haya un motivo "político" al hecho de que aun no se conozca el informe de la Abogacía sobre Junqueras

La ministra de Defensa y responsable de Asuntos Exteriores en Funciones, Margarita Robles, ha asegurado que "no hay ninguna explicación política" al hecho de que aun no se conozca el informe de la Abogacía General del Estado sobre Oriol Junqueras.
En declaraciones a la Cadena SER, la ministra ha recordado que la Abogacía tiene de plazo hasta el 2 de enero para presentar su informe sobre la situación del líder de ERC y ha subrayado que "los procedimientos judiciales no tienen nada que ver con los procedimiento políticos".
Robles ha remachado que, en cualquier caso, la responsabilidad de que todavía no haya Gobierno "no solo es del Gobierno, es también de toda la oposición" y de los "partidos de la derecha, que dicen estar preocupados por España pero solo les preocupan su interés personal y criticar a Pedro Sánchez".
"No es aceptable", ha señalado Robles, para quien, en democracia "las críticas son sanas, pero lo que no es sano es el catastrofismo y primar los intereses partidistas a los intereses generales".
Por ello, ha hecho un "llamamiento a la responsabilidad de todas las fuerzas políticas", en especial de "los partidos de derechas, que son los mismos que nos llevaron a unas segundas elecciones".
Preguntada por si cree que ERC será un socio fiable de Gobierno, Robles ha asegurado que se fía "de quienes tienen un compromiso pensando en todos los ciudadanos" y ha asegurado que el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, "se equivoca al defender solo a los que le han votado".
No obstante, ha asegurado que "ERC tiene una responsabilidad con los intereses de España y de Cataluña" y que ella personalmente tiene "la absoluta tranquilidad" de saber que el comité negociador "va a negociar pensando solo en el interés de España".
