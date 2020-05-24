Estás leyendo: María Jesús Montero confía en la alianza estable con el PNV si se vota una sexta prórroga

María Jesús Montero confía en la alianza estable con el PNV si se vota una sexta prórroga

"Entiendo que si fuera necesaria esa prórroga, seguiríamos contando con el PNV", ha subrayado.

María Jesús Montero durante la comparecencia a los medios de comunicación. Imagen cedida por La Moncloa.
madrid

efe

La ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero, ha dicho este domingo confiar en la "alianza estable" con el PNV para el caso de que el Gobierno tenga que solicitar al Congreso una sexta prórroga del estado de alarma, y pese al enfado de los nacionalistas vascos por el pacto con Bildu.

En rueda de prensa al término de la videoconferencia de Pedro Sánchez con los presidentes autonómicos, Montero ha justificado esa confianza en que los nacionalistas vascos siempre han tenido muy claro "la importancia de la salud y de la seguridad del conjunto del territorio, también en el País Vasco".

"Entiendo que si fuera necesaria esa prórroga, seguiríamos contando con el PNV", ha subrayado. Montero ha señalado que en los próximos días se conocerán los indicadores sanitarios "porque son ellos los que marcan la directriz" y se verá la conveniencia de solicitar o no la prórroga.

A la pregunta de si el pacto con Bildu hace peligrar la alianza con el PNV, Montero ha informado de que mantienen reuniones constantes con los nacionalistas vascos sobre muchas materias que permiten el impulso legislativo porque, ha insistido, "tenemos una alianza estable".

En esa línea, ha precisado que una cosa son las alianzas estables para desarrollar programas a lo largo de la legislatura y otra cosa los "acuerdos puntuales" (como el pacto con Bildu) al que "se ha visto obligado el Gobierno para sacar adelante la prórroga y defender la salud de los ciudadanos".

