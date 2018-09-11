María Luisa Carcedo, nueva ministra de Sanidad

La nueva ministra de Sanidad será María Luisa Carcedo, hasta ahora alta comisionada para la lucha contra la pobreza infantil, ha informado el Palacio de la Moncloa tras la dimisión de Carmen Montón.
Carcedo es licenciada en Medicina y Cirugía por la Universidad de Oviedo y diplomada en Medicina de Empresa por la Escuela Nacional de Medicina del Trabajo. Forma parte de la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE como Secretaria Ejecutiva de Sanidad y Consumo. Su nombramiento como ministra saldrá publicado este miércoles en el Boletín Oficial del Estado.
Desarrolló actividad profesional como médica de Atención Primaria del Servicio de Salud del Principado de Asturias, en Sotrondio y en el Centro de Salud de El Natahoyo de Gijón. Entre 1984 y 1991, Carcedo asumió responsabilidades de gestión en el ámbito regional asturiano, primero como directora del Área Sanitaria del Valle del Nalón, del Insalud y, posteriormente, como directora general de Salud Pública del Principado de Asturias.
Fue diputada en la Junta General del Principado y consejera de Medio Ambiente y Urbanismo y ejerció de portavoz del Grupo Parlamentario Socialista en la Junta General del Principado de Asturias. Elegida diputada en el Congreso de los Diputados por Asturias en la VIII y X legislaturas, y senadora por designación de la Junta General del Principado de Asturias entre 2015 y 2018.
Fue presidenta de la Agencia de Evaluación de Políticas Públicas y Calidad de los Servicios entre 2008 y 2011. Desde el 21 de junio es alta comisionada para la lucha contra la pobreza infantil.
