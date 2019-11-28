María Tena Aragón, segunda mujer presidenta de un tribunal superior de Justicia

El pleno del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) ha nombrado a una mujer, María Félix Tena Aragón, como nueva presidenta del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Extremadura. De las 17 presidencias de estos tribunales existentes en cada una de las autonomías, sólo había una mujer: Pilar de la Oliva, presidenta de la Comunidad Valenciana.
Tena Aragón era la única mujer propuesta por la Comisión Permanente al Pleno entre los seis candidatos a presidir los Tribunales Superiores de Justicia de Canarias y Extremadura, a pesar de que las juezas están infrarrepresentadas en la cúpula de la administración de Justicia.
