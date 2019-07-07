La portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Inés Arrimadas, ha pedido este domingo la dimisión del ministro del Interior en funciones, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, por comportarse como "un incendiario irresponsable" y "alimentar el odio" contra la formación naranja tras los sucesos de la marcha del Orgullo 2019.
Arrimadas ha acusado a Grande-Marlaska de poner a Cs "en la diana" para que "los radicales lancen botellas", como ocurrió durante la manifestación celebrada este sábado en Madrid, en la que varios dirigentes de la formación naranja, entre ellos, la portavoz parlamentaria, fueron increpados por algunas personas al grito de "fuera del Orgullo".
"Dimita si tiene dignidad. No nos han callado los batasunos o los CDR (comités de defensa de la revolución). Tampoco lo hará el gobierno sanchista que alimenta el odio contra nuestros votantes", ha advertido la dirigente de Cs en un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter.
Grande-Marlaska afirmó durante el Orgullo que es ilusorio pensar que no va a tener consecuencias "pactar con quien de una forma descarada, incluso obscena, trata de limitar los derechos humanos", en referencia al apoyo de Vox a la coalición de PP y Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid.
