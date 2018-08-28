El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha insistido en una carta al conseller de Interior de la Generalitat, Miquel Buch, en la necesidad de hablar de orden público en la Junta de Seguridad de Cataluña porque es competencia exclusiva del Estado.
Manifiesta su decisión de mantener en el orden del día de la Junta el punto primero: "Análisis general de la seguridad pública en Catalunya: Convivencia en el espacio público". Un punto en el que con toda probabilidad se abordarían las recientes disputas por la retirada de lazos amarillos y símbolos independentistas.
En una carta, a la que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, firmada por el ministro y fechada este 28 de agosto, el titular del Interior insiste en su ofrecimiento del 23 de agosto de celebrar una Junta de Seguridad entre los días 3 y 7 de septiembre.
Este lunes, el consejero Buch remitió una carta al ministro Grande-Marlaska en la que le respondía a su petición de abordar la convivencia en los espacios públicos de Cataluña en la Junta de Seguridad asegurando que la "competencia" de seguridad es "exclusiva" de los Mossos d'Esquadra.
Además, el consejero le pedía "eventuales responsabilidades" de miembros de las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del Estado presuntamente involucrados en agresiones a independentistas.
