El ministro de Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, criticó a Albert Rivera por su falta de conocimiento sobre el movimiento LGTBI, aunque no quiso entrar a valorar la polémica sobre la participación de Ciudadanos y Vox en el Orgullo: "No creo que sepa ni cuál es la bandera trans...", declara en una entrevista en El Mundo.
En una entrevista que giraba en torno a su homosexualidad y su experiencia como personaje público que ha revelado sus preferencias sexuales, el ministro también se mostró crítico con la hipocresía generalizada: "Se nos llena la boca diciendo que somos los más respetuosos", para luego seguir alimentando comentarios personales sobre la gente, asegura.
Sobre la aparición de Vox quiso hacer ver que las luchas nunca terminan del todo: "Cuando se consiguen derechos, no los ganas para siempre", arguye, para criticar las alianzas del PP y Cs: "Cuando uno se codea con VOX, tiene que ser consciente de lo que asume", concluye.
Para finalizar, Marlaska se muestra en contra de los vientres de alquiler: "No me cabe la idea de una mujer que de una forma consciente, voluntaria, sin coacción directa o indirecta asuma una gestación para después entregarle ese ser a otras personas, es decir, que emocionalmente pueda hacer eso. Si uno realmente quiere desarrollar el espíritu de la paternidad, puede hacerlo mediante la adopción", concluye.
