Maroto, senador Casado coloca a Maroto como senador autonómico por Castilla y León

El líder del PP refuerza a su número tres, que se quedó sin su escaño por Álava en las pasadas elecciones.

El vicesecretario de organización del Partido Popular Javier Maroto, durante la presentación del eslogan de campaña para las próximas elecciones generales del 28 de Abril | EFE/ Nico Rodríguez

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha decidido que Javier Maroto, vicesecretario de Organización del partido, ocupe el único puesto de senador por designación autonómica de Castilla y León que tendrá el partido en la Cámara Alta esta legislatura, según han informado  fuentes del partido.

De esta manera, Casado refuerza a su número tres en el PP, que se quedó sin su escaño de diputado por Álava en las elecciones generales del pasado 28 de abril. Además, con esta designación se abre la posibilidad de que el exalcalde de Vitoria pueda ser designado portavoz del Grupo Popular en el Senado.

La elección de Maroto implica que queda fuera Ignacio Cosido, que fue senador autonómico en la pasada legislatura —unto a Juan José Lucas— y designado después portavoz del Grupo Popular en el Senado. El dirigente palentino aspiraba a revalidar este puesto.

Por su parte, el Grupo Parlamentario Socialista propondrá a Teresa López y a Francisco Díaz como senadores autonómicos por Castilla y León en el pleno que se celebrará el martes 23 de julio.

