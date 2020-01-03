Más de 200 personas se han concentrado este viernes en la plaza Sant Jaume de Barcelona tras la decisión de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) de inhabilitar al presidente del Govern, Quim Torra.
Entidades independentistas han llamado a manifestarse en la calle para expresar su rechazo a la orden de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) de que se retire al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, su credencial de diputado autonómico, lo que conlleva su inhabilitación.
Quien ha reaccionado más rápido ha sido la Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC), que ha llamado a través de las redes sociales a concentrarse en la plaza Sant Jaume de Barcelona a las 20 horas de este viernes, bajo el lema "Solo el Parlament de Catalunya elige a nuestro presidente".
Por su parte, el vicepresidente de Òmnium Cultural, Marcel Mauri, ha deplorado que "los poderes del Estado solo entienden el lenguaje de la represión".
Y ha agregado, a través de Twitter: "Ante este ataque sin precedentes, que dinamita los fundamentos de la democracia, hará falta una reacción unitaria desde las instituciones y desde la calle. A tu lado, presidente Quim Torra".
Abucheos a consellers de ERC
Algunos de los independentistas congregados han abucheado al grito de "botiflers" (traidores) a consellers de ERC que van llegando al Palau de la Generalitat, para recriminarles así su acuerdo con el PSOE para facilitar la investidura de Pedro Sánchez como presidente del Gobierno, en el pleno que se inicia mañana en el Congreso.
Además de la Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC), los autodenominados Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) también han secundado esta convocatoria, han animado a los independentistas a acudir a la plaza de Sant Jaume y han advertido de que "desobedecer es el único camino"
