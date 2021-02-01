La diputada en la Asamblea de Madrid Mónica García arremetió duramente este lunes contra la presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, por anunciar la relajación de medidas en la hostelería, como aumentar de cuatro a seis los comensales permitidos en las terrazas, y dijo que son "una absoluta temeridad".

Dijo que Ayuso "ha decidido ir contra la ciencia, contra el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y contra las necesidades de los madrileños. Mejor le iría ir contra el virus".

Explicó que Ayuso hizo este anuncio en una reunión con hosteleros para justificarse porque Madrid es la "única comunidad que no ha dado un solo euro" a este sector. Indicó que "estamos en una situación crítica" desde el punto de vista epidemiológico y "necesitamos medidas contundentes".

La diputada declaró telemáticamente que no entiende por qué Ayuso dice que hará obligatorio el uso de mascarillas en el interior de restaurantes porque "ya era obligatorio desde julio". "No le pedimos milagros (a Ayuso en la lucha contra el virus), solo que no piense en sí misma y anteponga Madrid a sus intereses personales".