Más País tiene videojuego: 'Harry Errejón y la Cámara de los Diputados'. El Observatorio anunció que ya está disponible el videojuego para Androids en la tienda de aplicaciones Google Play. El videojuego tiene a Errejón como protagonista y el objetivo es "salvar a España de Vox Voldemort". El juego es sencillo y consiste en esquivar los obstáculos que Errejón, montado en una escoba, se encuentra a su paso.
🕹 ¿Os imagináis un VIDEOJUEGO donde Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon), convertido en Harry Potter, luche contra VOX Voldemort? ¡Existe! ...y os lo podéis descargar gratis para Android https://t.co/0ERipRXUwH pic.twitter.com/6afOHvRmNM— El Observatorio (@ElObservatorioC) 5 de noviembre de 2019
Según explican desde El Observatorio, en cada nivel "hay un guiño" político: "Desde atravesar la sede de Compromís o Chunta — aliados electorales de Más País — a sobrevolar el plató de La Vida Moderna — el programa de radio dirigido por David Broncano, Quequé e Ignatius Farray — ". Referencias al entorno de Errejón, pero siempre inspiradas en la saga de J. K. Rowling.
También hay niveles ligados a las propuestas de Más País como "reivindicar la legalización de la marihuana". Mientras que los mensajes cuando pierdes son casi lo más original del juego porque la derrota de Errejón supone el ascenso de las tres derechas y el 'Game Over' lleva a diferentes pantallas irónicas como: "Dobby el rider nunca será un elfo libre", "El trifachito ha ganado y han desahuciado a Hagrid", "Las grajeas de marihuana jamás serán legales" o "Ahora aravaca será llamada ‘Nueva Harvard’".
Más País: campaña por el videojuego
El observatorio apunta que con este videojuego se culmina una campaña de Más País "llena de referencias al mundo del videojuego, las competiciones deportivas de gaming y el futuro de las nuevas tecnologías".
También apuntan que para lanzar este 'Harry Errejón' han contado con la ayuda de Jorge García, estudiante de Ingeniería Informática en la Universidad de Cambridge.
