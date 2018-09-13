Público
Máster de Casado El Supremo pide a la Fiscalía que informe si debe abrir causa a Casado por su máster

La Sala de Admisión pregunta al ministerio público si el Alto Tribunal tiene competencia para investigar al líder de los conservadores, ya que es aforado y si comparte los delitos que señaló la juez que inició esta causa.

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, interviene en la sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso. EFE/Mariscal

El Tribunal Supremo ha pedido a la Fiscalía que informe sobre si debe abrir causa al presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, por los delitos de prevaricación y cohecho impropio relacionados con el título del máster que cursó en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos de Madrid (URJC).

La Sala de Admisión pregunta a la Fiscalía si el Supremo tiene competencia para investigar al líder de los conservadores, ya que es aforado y si comparte los delitos que señaló la juez de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid, que inició esta causa.

La magistrada de los juzgados de Plaza de Castilla de Madrid Carmen Rodríguez-Medel elevó una exposición razonada al Supremo a principios de agosto reclamando que cite como investigado a Casado al sospechar que junto a un grupo de alumnas con vínculos políticos o personales con miembros de la universidad pudieron conseguir el título como "regalo o prebenda sin mérito académico alguno" por parte del director de estos estudios, el catedrático y exdirector del Instituto de Derecho Público, Enrique Álvarez Conde.

