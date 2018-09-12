Público
Máster de Montón La directora del máster de Montón recibió 400.000 euros de Sanidad mientras la ya exministra cursaba el posgrado

La Secretaría de Estado de Igualdad adjudicó un contrato a una empresa en la que participaba Laura Nuño.

11/09/2018.- La ministra de Sanidad, Carmen Montón, en rueda de prensa ofrecida hoy en la sede del Ministerio en la que ha informado sobre su dimisión tras difundirse presuntas irregularidades en la realización de un máster que cursó en la Universidad Rey

La ministra de Sanidad, Carmen Montón, en la rueda de prensa de este martes. EFE/JuanJo Martín

Una empresa en la que participaba Laura Nuño, la directora del máster de la exministra de Sanidad Carmen Montón, recibió 399.000 euros de la Secretaría de Estado de Igualdad en noviembre de 2010. El departamento, liderado entonces por Bibiana Aído, adjudicó el contrato en un período que coincide en parte con el posgrado que cursó Montón, según informa El Confidencial.

Carmen Montón presentó su dimisión este martes tras la polémica generada por el máster en Estudios Interdisciplinares de Género, vinculado al Instituto de Derecho Público (IDP) de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC). 

Tal y como recuerda el diario digital, las labores de Montón como diputada del Congreso estaban ligadas a la cartera responsable de la adjudicación, el Ministerio de Sanidad, Política Social e Igualdad —liderado por a Leire Pajín—. En este sentido, la dirigente socialista desempeñó su labor como portavoz de la comisión de Igualdad y como vocal de la comisión de Sanidad, Política Social y Consumo.

Además de Cátedra de Género del IDP, el consorcio en el que participaba Nuño, Folia Consultores fue otra de las empresas destinatarias de la adjudicación. Según El Confidencial, dos de los cuatro accionistas de esta empresa, Pepa Franco y Clara Guillo, fueron profesores de Montón en su posgrado.

