Una mayoría de españoles apoya la "tasa de reconstrucción" que propone Iglesias

madrid
La encuesta elaborada por Sináptica para En Acción y Público profundiza en las consecuencias económicas derivadas de la crisis del coronavirus y en el posicionamiento de la ciudadanía frente a la política económica del Gobierno. Entre otras cosas, concluye que una mayoría de españoles apoya la propuesta del vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, de establecer una "tasa de reconstrucción" para enfrentar la crisis económica venidera.
Se trata de una medida que Unidas Podemos ya llevaba en su programa electoral en las elecciones del 10 de noviembre de 2019 y aboga por implantar un impuesto a las grandes fortunas.
Además, casi nueve de cada diez encuestados creen que el Estado debe regular el precio de algunos productos y servicios.
