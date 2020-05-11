Estás leyendo: Una mayoría de españoles apoya la "tasa de reconstrucción" que propone Iglesias

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

encuesta de sináptica

Una mayoría de españoles apoya la "tasa de reconstrucción" que propone Iglesias

La Fundación En Acción ha participado con Público en la elaboración de la encuesta de Sináptica

El vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias, observa al secretario general de CCOO, Unai Sordo, durante la firma del acuerdo que prorroga los ERTE por fuerza mayor hasta el 30 de junio. EFE
El vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias, observa al secretario general de CCOO, Unai Sordo, durante la firma del acuerdo que prorroga los ERTE por fuerza mayor hasta el 30 de junio. EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público

La encuesta elaborada por Sináptica para En Acción y Público profundiza en las consecuencias económicas derivadas de la crisis del coronavirus y en el posicionamiento de la ciudadanía frente a la política económica del Gobierno. Entre otras cosas, concluye que una mayoría de españoles apoya la propuesta del vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, de establecer una "tasa de reconstrucción" para enfrentar la crisis económica venidera.

Se trata de una medida que Unidas Podemos ya llevaba en su programa electoral en las elecciones del 10 de noviembre de 2019 y aboga por implantar un impuesto a las grandes fortunas.

Además, casi nueve de cada diez encuestados creen que el Estado debe regular el precio de algunos productos y servicios.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú