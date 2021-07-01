Estás leyendo: La mayoría de los madrileños decidió su voto el 4-M por el candidato y por la gestión de la pandemia

Encuesta postelectoral del CIS La mayoría de los madrileños decidió su voto el 4-M por el candidato y por la gestión de la pandemia

El 66% siguió con bastante o mucho interés la campaña electoral. La mayoría de los encuestados (20,9) tuvo dudas entre el PSOE y Más Madrid, seguido de un 17,3% entre Más Madrid y Unidas Podemos.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en su despacho de la Real Casa de Correos este jueves 1 de julio de 2021. Comunidad de Madrid

La encuesta postelectoral del CIS, realizada del 18 al 25 de junio de 2021 (más de un mes después de las elecciones del 4 de mayo que ganó el PP de Isabel Díaz Ayuso) refleja que la mayoría de los encuestados (un 33,9%) se decantó por votar a un partido por su cabeza de lista.

La encuesta, publicada este jueves, indica que el 25,4% de los encuestados votó a un partido por el programa que presentaba en estas elecciones y un 19,2% por la posición que mantenía el partido respecto a la gestión de la pandemia.

Los temas de la campaña

La pandemia y su gestión también fue, a juicio del 33,2% de los encuestados, el tema más debatido por los partidos y candidatos durante la campaña electoral, seguido de las acusaciones personales (6,4) y las disputas entre partidos (5,8).

También fueron temas recurrentes la sanidad (5,4), la libertad y la economía (ambos temas elegidos por el 4,2% de los encuestados) y la apertura de los bares (1,8%).

El 66% siguió con bastante o mucho interés la campaña electoral del 4 de mayo de 2021 frente al 33,8% que lo hizo con poco o ningún interés.

En cambio, la encuesta postelectoral del CIS tras las elecciones madrileñas de 2019, reflejaba que el 41,5% de los encuestados siguió con poco o ningún interés la campaña electoral de las municipales y autonómicas del 26 de mayo, frente al 38,3% que asegura que la siguió con bastante o mucho interés.

La mayoría de los encuestados (20,9) tuvo dudas entre el PSOE y Más Madrid, seguidos del 17,3% entre Más Madrid y Unidas Podemos, del 11,2% entre PP y Vox y del 8,4% entre PP y Ciudadanos.

El 46,8% de los encuestados considera que la "situación general" en la Comunidad de Madrid es buena (36,1) o muy buena (10,7) frente al 31,1% de los encuestados que opina que la situación es regular, y el 21% considera que es mala (12,5) o muy mala (8,5). 

