Médicos de Atención Primaria de Madrid denuncian su situación en El Retiro

La Atención Primaria de la Comunidad inició una huelga indefinida el pasado 10 de marzo que
se canceló al quedarse sin interlocutor tras la convocatoria de elecciones.

Decenas de médicos de atención primaria se concentran ante el Parlament en protesta por los recortes de los últimos años. (MARTA PÉREZ | EFE)
Protestas de la Atención Primaria - Foto de archivo, EFE

