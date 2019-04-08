Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Elecciones generales 2019 La medida de Rivera "contra el adoctrinamiento": una asignatura troncal y obligatoria llamada Constitución española

El líder de Ciudadanos ha asegurado que en territorios como Catalunya, Baleares o la Comunidad Valenciana "se excluye al castellano" y ha subrayado que "recuperarán el español en las escuelas públicas y concertadas".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, en un foro organizado por el diario El Mundo este lunes.

El presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, en un foro organizado por el diario 'El Mundo' este lunes.

La educación ha sido el eje central del discurso de Albert Rivera este lunes en el Foro organizado por el diario El Mundo. Los naranjas, por el momento, no presentarán su programa electoral mediante los cauces habituales -a diferencia de Unidas Podemos y el Partido Popular que han convocado sendos actos para revelar sus propuestas clave para las elecciones generales- sino que desgranan sus medidas "día a día". 

El líder de Ciudadanos ha anunciado que, si llega al Gobierno, implantará una nueva asignatura en educación "troncal y obligatoria" que se llamará Constitución Española. Rivera ha situado esta propuesta en el marco de un "pacto nacional por la educación" para combatir "el adoctrinamiento".  

La asignatura abordará los principios de la Carta Magna, la economía de mercado, los estatutos de autonomía, el funcionamiento de Europa… "A quien le moleste, tiene un problema con la democracia y con la Constitución Española", ha aseverado el candidato 'naranja'. 

Ciudadanos también propone una selectividad única para toda España. A juicio de su líder, no tiene sentido tener "diecisiete sistemas de evaluación" insistiendo en que "quien tenga miedo a un sistema igual para todos es que, a lo mejor, no está haciendo las cosas bien".

Rivera ha subrayado que "recuperarán el español en las escuelas públicas y concertadas" para que se pueda estudiar castellano en todo el Estado. El candidato de Ciudadanos ha asegurado que en territorios como Catalunya, Baleares o la Comunidad Valenciana "se excluye al castellano".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad