Medidas cautelares para Eugenio Pino La Fiscalía pide al juez de la Operación Kitchen que prohíba salir del país a Eugenio Pino

El Ministerio Público ha pedido medidas cautelares para el que fuera número dos de la Policía, entre las que se encuentran comparecencias quinquenales, la retirada del pasaporte y la prohibición de abandonar España, al verse imbuido en la operación en la que se intentó sustraer documentos al extesorero del PP, Luis Bárcenas, a manos de su chófer.

Eugenio Pino justo antes de testificar, en una foto de archivo | EFE

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha pedido al juez del caso Tándem medidas cautelares, entre ellas la prohibición de salir de España, para el que fuera número dos de la Policía Eugenio Pino, a quien el magistrado ha tomado hoy declaración por la Operación Kitchen.

Pino ha comparecido por la pieza secreta en la que se investiga esta operación, supuestamente diseñada desde Interior en 2013 para sustraer documentos al extesorero del PP, Luis Bárcenas, a manos de su chófer.

Según han informado fuentes jurídicas, al término de su comparecencia los fiscales han pedido al juez que imponga comparecencias quinquenales, la retirada del pasaporte y la prohibición de abandonar España al ex director adjunto operativo de la Policía en la etapa de Jorge Fernández Díaz.

La semana pasada, el exjefe de la Unidad Central de Apoyo Operativo (UCAO) de la Policía Nacional Enrique García Castaño, El Gordo, defendió ante el juez la legalidad de esa operación, en la que dijo que participó por órdenes precisamente de Pino.

