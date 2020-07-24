Estás leyendo: La Generalitat ordena el cierre de discotecas y salas de fiesta de toda Catalunya

Público
Público

Medidas contra los rebrotes La Generalitat ordena el cierre de discotecas y salas de fiesta de toda Catalunya

También quedan suspendidas las actividades musicales con pistas de baile o espacios habilitados fuera de los establecimientos y se obliga a cerrar a las doce de la noche los salones de juego, casinos y salas de bingo.

Varias personas disfrutan de sus consumiciones en una sala de fiestas. EFE/Valentin Flauraud/Archivo
Varias personas disfrutan de sus consumiciones en una sala de fiestas. EFE/Valentin Flauraud/Archivo

BARCELONA

Actualizado:

EFE

La Generalitat ha ordenado el cierre al público de discotecas, salas de baile y salas de fiestas con espectáculo en toda Catalunya para tratar de frenar la transmisión del coronavirus.

También quedan suspendidas en toda Catalunya las actividades musicales con pistas de baile o espacios habilitados fuera de los establecimientos y se obliga a cerrar a las doce de la noche los salones de juego, casinos y salas de bingo.

Además, en los municipios donde se han detectado mayor número de contagios de covid-19 en los últimos días se establece también el horario de cierre a medianoche de restaurantes, bares, terrazas, chiringuitos y bares musicales.

El plazo de duración de las medidas se establece en 15 días y esta resolución entrará en vigor mañana, sábado 25 de julio.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público