El Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 7 de Madrid, uno de los dos que decidió mantener las multas en Madrid Central de forma cautelar, ha desoído la petición del Ayuntamiento de Madrid de archivar el procedimiento y lo mantiene abierto.
El juzgado número 7, al igual que el 24, suspendió de forma cautelar la moratoria a las multas en Madrid Central que había aprobado el Ayuntamiento que dirige José Luis Martínez-Almeida para los meses de verano.
Pasado el 30 de septiembre, una vez concluido el plazo previsto para esa moratoria, el Ayuntamiento pidió al juez el archivo de la causa por pérdida del objeto, pero tampoco en este caso le ha dado la razón.
El juez explica que la resolución municipal incluía la posibilidad de ampliar el plazo de esa moratoria a las multas y hablaba de la realización de una auditoría para corregir los supuestos fallos que apreciaban en el funcionamiento de Madrid Central, el área de restricción al tráfico puesta en marcha por el Gobierno anterior.
Y, como recordaron los recurrentes (Greenpeace y el grupo municipal socialista), ni el acuerdo municipal ha sido revocado ni hay plazo para la realización de esa auditoría, con lo que sigue siendo posible paralizar de nuevo el funcionamiento de las multas por acceder en coche a Madrid Central.
"Cabe la posibilidad, visto el tenor literal del acuerdo, de poder acordar una prórroga en tanto en cuanto no haya finalizado dicha auditoría", sostiene el juez, que de este modo mantiene suspendida de forma cautelar la moratoria de las multas.
Por lo tanto, los conductores de los vehículos no autorizados que accedan al área de bajas emisiones de Madrid Central seguirán siendo multados.
El nuevo Gobierno municipal presentó recientemente su nuevo plan anticontaminación, Madrid 360, que prevé poner en marcha en el primer semestre de 2020.
Este plan mantiene el perímetro de Madrid Central pero flexibiliza el acceso al permitir la entrada de los coches con etiqueta C con más de un ocupante.
