Elecciones generales 2019 Los medios ya han elegido al ganador del debate a cuatro en Atresmedia

Los cuatro candidatos a la presidencia se consideran ganadores del debate, pero los lectores de los medios discrepan al elegir un vencedor.

23/04/2019.- Los candidatos a presidir el Gobierno de España tras las elecciones generales, Pablo Casado; Pablo Iglesias; Pedro Sánchez y Albert Rivera, antes del inicio del debate electoral a cuatro en Atresmedia, en Madrid. / EFE

El segundo, y último, debate electoral antes del 28 de abril deja con buen sabor de boca a los principales candidatos a la presidencia del Gobierno. Todos se consideran ganadores del debate, pero los lectores de los medios discrepan al elegir un vencedor.

Los resultados de las distintas encuestas que han lanzado los medios vuelven a mostrar un resultado muy dispar. Ya lo hicieron con el debate en RTVE, en donde se alzaba como ganador el candidato de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera. Ahora, las encuestas de once medios establecen que Pablo Casado ha logrado situarse por encima del resto.

Sin embargo, como se puede ver en el siguiente gráfico, le sigue por muy poco Pablo Iglesias. La estrategia de Rivera no caló en los espectadores, que lo sitúan en el tercer puesto. Por su parte, Pedro Sánchez vuelve a situarse en el último lugar. 

