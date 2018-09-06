El Gobierno ha elegido para celebrar el 40 aniversario de la Constitución un vídeo donde se reconcilian dos combatientes de la Batalla del Ebro, donde murieron 17.000 españoles durante la Guerra Civil.
Los protagonistas con José Mir Salas, de la localidad zaragozana de Mequinenza, que tiene 98 años y formó parte de la 'Quinta del biberón' del Ejército Popular de la República, y Germán Visús, que tiene 102 años, vive en Fayón (Zaragoza) y perteneció al bando sublevado.
Los dos combatieron en la Batalla del Ebro, de cuyo inicio se cumplieron 80 años el pasado julio, y ahora se les ve manteniendo una entrañable conversación y reviviendo diferentes momentos de una vida. "Por fortuna, hace 40 años aprendimos a hablar entre nosotros", concluye el spot, con el logo del aniversario de la Constitución.
Germán y José lucharon en bandos opuestos hace 80 años. Ellos pudieron votar la Constitución y hoy pueden conversar, dialogar y celebrar los #40AñosdeConstitución.— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) 6 de septiembre de 2018
Hoy honramos a nuestra Carta Magna y reivindicamos el valor y el espíritu del diálogo para conquistar el porvenir. pic.twitter.com/yQ9uNbijy5
Según apunta Moncloa, la grabación del video se realizó con la ayuda de la alcaldesa de Mequinenza, Magdalena Godía; el alcalde de Fayón, Roberto Cabistany; el director del Museo de la Batalla de Ebro, José Miguel Ferragut; y las familias de ambos excombatientes.
El vídeo fue presentado este jueves por el presidente Pedro Sánchez en el acto institucional para dar a conocer los actos del 40 aniversario de la Constitución, en presencia de los presidentes del Congreso, Ana Pastor, y del Senado, Pío García Escudero, y numerosos diputados.
