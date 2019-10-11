Público
Memoria Histórica Calvo comparece tras el Consejo de Ministros para dar la fecha de la exhumación de Franco

El Gobierno cree que tras las resoluciones del Tribunal Supremo tiene ya vía libre para cumplir el mandato del Parlamento 

24/09/2019.- Varias personas en la concentración frente al Tribunal Supremo a la espera de la sentencia que avalaría la exhumación de los restos de Franco del Valle de los Caídos. EFE/ Fernando Alvarado

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, comparecerá este viernes tras el Consejo de Ministros para informar de la fecha de exhumación del Valle de los Caídos de los restos del dictador Francisco Franco y el procedimiento con el que se llevará a cabo, según fuentes del Ejecutivo.

Una vez que el Tribunal Supremo ha dado vía libre para dicha exhumación y ha rechazado todos los recursos de la familia del dictador, el Gobierno entiende que puede proceder de inmediato a cumplir con la resolución del Congreso.

Las fuentes consultadas indican que todavía se están ultimando los últimos detalles y faltan algunos trámites, y ya han precisado que no habrá presencia de los medios de comunicación durante la exhumación.

(Habrá ampliación)

