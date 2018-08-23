Público
Público

Memoria Histórica Defensa investigará al cabo en activo que firmó un manifiesto que llama "genocida" a Franco

Los militares en activo y los reservistas no pueden expresar opiniones políticas, al contrario que los militares retirados por completo, motivo por el que Defensa no investigará al resto de los profesionales que han apoyado uno u otro manifiesto.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Ministerio de Defensa./Europa Press

Ministerio de Defensa./Europa Press

El Ministerio de Defensa ha abierto una información reservada sobre el cabo del Ejército de Tierra Marco Santos Soto por firmar un manifiesto en el que se tacha de "genocida" a Francisco Franco, en respuesta al escrito impulsado por militares retirados que exalta la figura del dictador.

El Ministerio, que ya abrió una investigación sobre cinco reservistas que suscribieron el documento en apoyo a Franco, actuará "igual" en el caso de este cabo, según han informado fuentes de Defensa

Los militares en activo y los reservistas no pueden expresar opiniones políticas, al contrario que los militares retirados por completo

Sin embargo, estas fuentes han precisado que al estar el cabo actualmente en activo, el procedimiento será "distinto". De esta manera, en lugar de abrir el procedimiento la propia ministra del ramo, Margarita Robles, lo hará el superior directo del cabo, quien deberá nombrar un instructor para la información reservada -en el caso de los reservistas, fue Robles quien designó al teniente general Miguel Ángel Villarroya para la instrucción-.

Los militares en activo y los reservistas no pueden expresar opiniones políticas, al contrario que los militares retirados por completo, motivo por el que Defensa no investigará al resto de los profesionales castrenses que han apoyado uno u otro manifiesto.

Etiquetas