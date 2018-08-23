El Ministerio de Defensa ha abierto una información reservada sobre el cabo del Ejército de Tierra Marco Santos Soto por firmar un manifiesto en el que se tacha de "genocida" a Francisco Franco, en respuesta al escrito impulsado por militares retirados que exalta la figura del dictador.
El Ministerio, que ya abrió una investigación sobre cinco reservistas que suscribieron el documento en apoyo a Franco, actuará "igual" en el caso de este cabo, según han informado fuentes de Defensa
Los militares en activo y los reservistas no pueden expresar opiniones políticas, al contrario que los militares retirados por completo
Sin embargo, estas fuentes han precisado que al estar el cabo actualmente en activo, el procedimiento será "distinto". De esta manera, en lugar de abrir el procedimiento la propia ministra del ramo, Margarita Robles, lo hará el superior directo del cabo, quien deberá nombrar un instructor para la información reservada -en el caso de los reservistas, fue Robles quien designó al teniente general Miguel Ángel Villarroya para la instrucción-.
Los militares en activo y los reservistas no pueden expresar opiniones políticas, al contrario que los militares retirados por completo, motivo por el que Defensa no investigará al resto de los profesionales castrenses que han apoyado uno u otro manifiesto.
