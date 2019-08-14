Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Memoria histórica El Govern ha recibido casi 3.500 peticiones de nulidad de juicios franquistas

La ley de reparación jurídica de las víctimas del franquismo declara nulas las sentencias franquistas. En ella "se declaran ilegales los tribunales de la Auditoría de Guerra del Ejército de Ocupación, llamada posteriormente Auditoría de la IV Región Militar, por ser contrarios a la ley y vulnerar las más elementales exigencias del derecho a un juicio justo".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El president de la Generalitat Lluís Companys, detingut amb altres membres del seu govern, després dels fets d'octubre de 1934

El presidente de la Generalitat Lluís Companys, detenido con otros miembros de su gobierno, en una imagen de archivo

La Generalitat ha recibido hasta el pasado junio un total de 3.468 peticiones del documento que da fe de la nulidad de un juicio o consejo de guerra dictado por el franquismo, desde que el departamento de Justicia comenzó a expedirlo en septiembre de 2017.

El Govern ha informado en un comunicado de que se comenzó a tramitar este documento después de que el Parlament aprobara por unanimidad la Ley de reparación jurídica de las víctimas del franquismo y en él constan el nombre y apellidos de las personas procesadas por los tribunales militares de la dictadura.

Junto a la respuesta de la petición se adjunta también una carta del presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, en la que éste destaca la necesidad de "restablecer el honor, la dignidad y la memoria de una víctima injustamente procesada por los tribunales franquistas".

La solicitud de la nulidad, que llega en un plazo de 30 días, se puede hacer presencialmente en las oficinas de atención ciudadana, a través del sitio web del departamento de Justicia o llamando al 012.

Hasta el momento, un 70% de todas las peticiones han solicitado recibir el documento por correo electrónico, mientras que el resto han preferido recogerlo en persona.

Ley de reparación jurídica de las víctimas del franquismo

La ley que declara nulas las sentencias franquistas consta de un único artículo según el cual "se declaran ilegales los tribunales de la Auditoría de Guerra del Ejército de Ocupación, llamada posteriormente Auditoría de la IV Región Militar, que actuaron en Catalunya a partir de abril de 1938 hasta diciembre de 1978, por ser contrarios a la ley y vulnerar las más elementales exigencias del derecho a un juicio justo".

En aplicación de esta ley, el Archivo Nacional de Cataluña también hizo pública una relación completa de las 66.629 personas contra las que se instruyó un procedimiento judicial militar porque no eran afines al régimen o por ser consideradas enemigas del franquismo debido a su afiliación política, sus ideas o sus creencias.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad