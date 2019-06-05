La asociación profesional de jueces de España, Juezas y Jueces para la democracia, ha publicado un comunicado en el que lamentan la decisión del Tribunal Supremo de suspender la exhumación de la momia de Franco. “No podemos sino lamentar esta decisión que confirma la incapacidad de la justicia española para perseguir los crímenes de la dictadura”.
El Supremo concluyó este martes que esta situación sería perjudicial para la familia del dictador y el interés público, e "incluso señala que habría coincidencia entre estos intereses".
La organización asegura que la decisión es “insólita” debido a la falta de una argumentación que sostenga la decisión final tomada por estos cuatro magistrados y una magistrada. Además, creen que al encontrarse los restos del dictador en un lugar de titularidad pública, la exhumación es de interés público.
“La exhumación de los restos mortales del dictador es una medida que expresa el interés general de protección de las víctimas de la dictadura”, afirma el escrito. Además de ser un requerimiento de “legalidad internacional” fundamental para respetar los derechos humanos, como ya han informado algunos organismos, incluso Naciones Unidas, que han solicitado la exhumación.
La asociación califica de “falta de sensibilidad y de respeto hacia el principio democrático” al Supremo, por el hecho de considerar a Franco Jefe de Estado a pesar de no estar reflejado así en la Comunidad Internacional de su tiempo. Además de faltar a la aprobación de la Ley de memoria histórica: “Abandono del Estado a los familiares de tantas víctimas de desapariciones forzadas y ejecuciones extrajudiciales, que todavía esperan justicia y reparación”.
