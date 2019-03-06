Público
Memoria Histórica Justicia anuncia la creación de un censo estatal de víctimas de la Guerra Civil y el franquismo

Lo hace para "cumplir el mandato de localización e identificación de las mismas" recogidas en la Ley de Memoria Histórica.

La ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, durante un pleno del Senado celebrado. EFE/Zipi

El Ministerio de Justicia ha anunciado este miércoles la puesta en marcha de un censo nacional de víctimas de la Guerra Civil y el Franquismo. Lo hace para "cumplir el mandato de localización e identificación de las mismas" recogidas en la Ley de Memoria Histórica.

Inicia así, "la redacción de un real decreto que creará una base central de
datos en función a la distinta naturaleza de la represión sufrida". Por ello, se hará una clasificación de "las circunstancias particulares de cada caso: muerto en combate, detenido-desparecido, exilio, reclusión en centro de internamiento o campo de concentración, etc…".

Según informa el Ministerio de Justicia en un comunicado, se establecerá una vía para realizar una consulta pública para que "los ciudadanos, organizaciones
y asociaciones que así lo consideren pueden hacer llegar sus opiniones al
respecto".

Para ello, los interesados pueden enviar aportaciones hasta el próximo 27 de marzo al buzón de la Dirección General (DG.Memoria.Historica@mjusticia.es), fecha en la que se pondrá fin al plazo de consulta pública.

Hasta el momento, la base de datos creada por Público, Sobre Memoria Pública, contiene información sobre 56.375 víctimas del franquismo.

