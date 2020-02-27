bilbao
Cruzar el Atlántico en avión lleva unas 12 horas. Si el viaje empieza en Asturias y acaba en Buenos Aires, se habrán recorrido –escalas por medio– unos 10.200 kilómetros. El documentalista, fotógrafo e investigador Sergio Montero ha atravesado esa distancia para trasladarse 86 años atrás. En su tierra asturiana o en el aparentemente lejano Buenos Aires encontró un nexo de unión olvidado y nunca muerto: la revolución de 1934, una insurrección obrera producida dos años antes del golpe de estado franquista.
Montero es el protagonista de su historia. "Sergio, el hijo de un minero asturiano emprende un viaje a Buenos Aires sin saber que, en paralelo, inicia otro viaje: el de la memoria. Allí descubre un acontecimiento histórico de talla mundial que ocurrió al lado de su casa. Y en ninguna clase de Historia le habían contado nada…", dice la sinopsis corta de "Los labios apretados", la ópera prima de este investigador. Este viernes a las 19.00 se proyectará en la sede del sindicato CNT de Barakaldo (C/Castilla y León Nº 10).
El director y a la vez personaje "navega a ambos lados del océano persiguiendo la estela de aquella revolución del año 34". Una revolución que "si bien escuchó nombrar alguna vez a los ancianos de su pueblo natal, desconoce por completo".
"Nací y me crie en esa zona de Asturias que vio pasar la revolución. Aquello formaba parte de la mitología popular de la zona", señala Montero a Público. Precisamente por eso, decidió "indagar en el pasado de la comunidad" en la que creció. De ahí salió "Los labios apretados", un documental que también busca "homenajear a aquella gente que vivió todas esas luchas sociales y que en 1936 volvería a pelear contra el fascismo".
22 archivos de 5 países
La película fue rodada en Uruguay, Argentina y Asturias durante nueve años. Además, requirió la visita "a 22 archivos de 5 países diferentes". Todo ello, relata Montero, con el objetivo de reconstruir "la historia no contada de la revolución de octubre del 34, reflexionando además sobre cómo una sociedad trasmite su memoria a las siguientes generaciones".
El documental ha tenido una calurosa acogida del público y de la crítica. De hecho, recientemente fue distinguida en el South International Film Festival. Este viernes podrá verse con entrada gratuita en la sede barakaldesa de CNT.
