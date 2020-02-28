Estás leyendo: La localidad pacense de Guadiana deja de ser oficialmente "del Caudillo"

Después de siete meses de trámites, Guadiana (Badajoz) ha eliminado ya oficialmente su apellido "del Caudillo" tras quedar formalizado su cambio de denominación en el Registro de la Administración del Estado, según un escrito del Ministerio de Política Territorial.

Guadiana del Caudillo
Señal de tráfico de Guadiana con el "del Caudillo" borrado.

mérida

Actualizado:

EFE

En aras al cumplimiento de las disposiciones vigentes en materia de memoria histórica y como consecuencia de la resolución de este ministerio, el Boletín Oficial de la Provincia ha publicado el cambio oficialmente de topónimo desde este día, 28 de febrero.

Este era el último paso que faltaba para hacer oficial el cambio de denominación, después de que fuera aprobado el pasado mes de enero por el Consejo de Gobierno de la Junta de Extremadura.

Este consistorio pacense aprobó el 23 de julio de 2019, en sesión plenaria, iniciar el procedimiento para el cambio de topónimo, un mes después de que el PSOE accediera a la Alcaldía con mayoría absoluta en las últimas elecciones municipales.

Las urnas dieron al PSOE seis concejales y cinco a Vox, cuyo candidato, Antonio Pozo, gobernó en el consistorio durante los últimos doce años, once de ellos bajo las siglas del PP y los últimos doce meses, aproximadamente, como no adscrito y ya como militante de Vox.

Además, en octubre del pasado año, el Ayuntamiento de esta localidad, de unos 2.500 habitantes, retiró la placa que rendía homenaje al dictador Francisco Franco y que estaba instalada en la fachada de la casa consistorial, en la plaza del pueblo. 

