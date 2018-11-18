El Ayuntamiento de Madrid comienza la recogida de testimonios de damnificados por crímenes franquistas con la creación de una oficina. La iniciativa deriva del acuerdo tomado por el Pleno municipal en octubre de 2017, ha recordado el Consistorio en un comunicado.
Bajo el nombre de Oficina de Atención a Damnificados por Crímenes Franquistas, se impulsará un plan de recogida de testimonios orales de personas que sufrieron violaciones de derechos humanos y de familiares directos. Estará operativa desde este lunes.
Los testimonios servirán para conformar el relato y parte del material probatorio de las acciones judiciales que eventualmente se ejerciten, así como para la creación del archivo de testimonios audiovisuales de memoria de la ciudad de Madrid.
La oficina elaborará un censo de víctimas con la identidad de la víctima, la fecha del episodio que constituyó su condición como víctima, un breve relato de la victimización, diligencias policiales y judiciales, secuelas padecidas y aquellas otras que puedan resultar de interés.
También informará y asesorará sobre aspectos como acceso a archivos oficiales, posibilidades de acciones judiciales, recursos existentes, y activará el plan de recogida de testimonios, que constituirán un legado al patrimonio memorial de la ciudad de Madrid.
Los testimonios permitirán la denuncia referida en el Pleno para que "se investiguen los delitos cometidos en el contexto de crímenes contra la humanidad por parte de la dictadura franquista que afectaron a los ciudadanos y ciudadanas de Madrid; se determinen las circunstancias en las que fueron perpetrados; quiénes fueron sus responsables directos e indirectos y, en su caso, que se proceda a su imputación, procesamiento, juicio y condena".
*La oficina se encuentra en el número 4 de la Plaza de la Villa, segunda planta. El teléfono de contacto es el 91 480 16 09 y el correo electrónico oficinaddhhymemoria@madrid.es.
