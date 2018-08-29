Público
Memoria histórica El Psoe dice que el Gobierno escuchará al resto de partidos sobre el Valle de los Caídos

El portavoz del PSOE en el Senado, Ander Gil, asegura que la idea de convertirlo en un cementerio civil, defendida por Pedro Sánchez, está abierta para llegar a un acuerdo. 

El portavoz del PSOE en el Senado, Ander Gil, y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en una foto de archivo. MARTA JARA / EUROPA PRESS

El portavoz del PSOE en el Senado, Ander Gil, ha asegurado que el Gobierno está "abierto" a escuchar las opiniones del resto de partidos sobre qué hacer con el Valle de los Caídos y llegar a un acuerdo, aunque la posición anunciada por el presidente, Pedro Sánchez, sea convertirlo en un cementerio civil y no en un centro de la memoria, como los socialistas han venido defendiendo.

En declaraciones en el Senado, Gil ha explicado que el Gobierno está centrado en la exhumación de los restos de Franco de la basílica en la que está enterrado y que esa es la prioridad.

Sobre el futuro del monumento, ha asegurado que el Gobierno ha expresado una posición pero que hay que abrir un debate en el país sobre qué hacer con él; en este contexto, el Ejecutivo "está dispuesto a escuchar" a los grupos parlamentarios.

"Lo que haya que hacer en el Valle de los Caídos en el futuro, que sea hecho desde el consenso y el diálogo con todos los grupos", ha señalado el portavoz.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado desde Bolivia que el Gobierno renuncia a transformar el Valle de los Caídos en un centro de la memoria, porque no cree que pueda convertirse en "lugar de reconciliación" por las connotaciones que ya tiene. Apuesta a cambio por que sea cementerio civil para las víctimas de la contienda y del franquismo.

