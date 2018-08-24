Colocan pancartas franquistas en el camino de los ministros a Quintos de Mora, donde se reunirá el Gobierno 

Una pancarta en la que se lee 'PSOE, profanador de tumbas' al lado de una foto del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha sido colocada este viernes en un cruce que da acceso a la finca Quintos de Mora, ubicada en Los Yébenes (Toledo), donde este viernes y sábado tiene previsto reunirse el Consejo de Ministros.

Según la información a la que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, también se han colocado distintos carteles donde se lee 'El valle no se toca' junto a una imagen del dictador Francisco Franco, en la señalización de la Diputación de Toledo indicando la carretera provincial TO-3249, y en varias de ellas que señalan la localidad de Los Yébenes.

El movimiento 'El Valle no se toca' estaría detrás de este hecho con el que quiere dar "la bienvenida a Pedro Sánchez y su Consejo de Ministros tras el Real Decreto de exhumación de Francisco Franco".

El alcalde de la localidad, Anastasio Priego, consultado por Europa Press ha dicho desconocer la existencia de esa pancarta, pero ha comentado que si se encuentra en un espacio público "automáticamente" dará la orden de que se retire.

No obstante, ha recordado que la finca Quintos de Mora se encuentra a unos 40 kilómetros del núcleo urbano y que la carretera donde se ha colocado, conocida como el Carreterín de los Cortijos, es competencia de la Diputación.

Sobre la reunión del presidente del Gobierno con sus ministros, ha comentado que la Delegación del Gobierno le ha comunicado que se desarrollará durante este viernes y sábado, siendo "la primera vez que ocurre" que se informe sobre las visitas que se producen en Quintos de Mora.