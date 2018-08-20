Fundación Franco: "Una exhumación sin el permiso de la familia es una profanación"

El presidente ejecutivo de la Fundación Francisco Franco, Juan Chicharro, ha dicho hoy que "un cadáver pertenece a su familia, y una exhumación sin el permiso de la familia es una profanación, que es un delito, y habría una querella", en referencia a la intención del Gobierno sobre Franco.

En declaraciones a EFE, ha puesto en duda que el Consejo de Ministros vaya a iniciar el próximo viernes los trámites para desenterrar su cuerpo y, en todo caso, se ha preguntado cuál sería la fórmula. "Todo son conjeturas -ha agregado-. ¿Va a ser un decreto-ley, una proposición de ley o un real decreto?". Y ha considerado que "da igual" porque, en cualquier caso, sería de rango inferior al derecho internacional, ya que para la Basílica del Valle de los Caídos "rige el derecho canónico", por lo que habría que negociar otro convenio con la Santa Sede. Chicharro ha precisado que el terreno de las iglesias es "inviolable" y que la leyes de Estado "no tienen capacidad para los lugares de culto". Se ha remitido a los informes del Comité de Expertos de 2011, que concluyeron que "la única autoridad" en el Valle de los Caídos es el prior de la comunidad benedictina y que, "por encima, solo está el papa", lo que está avalado por "juristas reconocidos".

El presidente de la Fundación ha indicado también que el Gobierno no se ha puesto en comunicación con ellos y que, aunque "con la familia lo han intentado, me consta que no ha habido contacto". A este respecto, ha afirmado que los descendientes de Franco "respaldan que siga" en la tumba actual y ha añadido que "tiene que seguir ahí, y no contemplamos ninguna otra posibilidad, salvo una intervención del papa", que ha descartado.