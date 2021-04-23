Estás leyendo: '4M- Debate electoral. Compromiso con las reivindicaciones de la memoria histórica'

Público
Público

En directo '4M- Debate electoral. Compromiso con las reivindicaciones de la memoria histórica'

Esta tarde, a partir de las 19.00 h, nuestro compañero Alejandro Torrús modera y presenta la mesa redonda '4M- Debate electoral. Compromiso con las reivindicaciones de la memoria histórica'.

mesa redonda memoria histórica
Cartel de la mesa redonda '4M- Debate electoral. Compromiso con las reivindicaciones de la memoria histórica'. - Público TV

Madrid

Actualizado:

Encuentro por la Memoria Histórica y de Víctimas del Franquismo organiza la mesa redonda '4M- Debate electoral. Compromiso con las reivindicaciones de la memoria histórica', moderada y presentada por el periodista de 'Público' Alejandro Torrús. En este debate participan Macarena Elvira (PSOE), Jacinto Morano (Unidas Podemos) y Alicia Torija (Más Madrid). Puedes seguirlo en directo a partir de las 19.00 h.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público