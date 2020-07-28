Estás leyendo: Mensaje del presidente del Gobierno a los militares en el extranjero

Público
Público

En directo Mensaje del presidente del Gobierno a los militares en el extranjero

Pedro Sánchez dirige por videoconferencia un mensaje a las unidades españolas en misiones humanitarias y de paz en el extranjero. Están presentes la ministra de Defensa y el JEMAD, desde La Moncloa.

Mensaje del Presidente de Gobierno Pedro Sánchez a los militares en el extranjero.
Mensaje del Presidente de Gobierno Pedro Sánchez a los militares en el extranjero. EFE

Madrid

Actualizado:

Público

Sigue en directo el mensaje que el presidente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez dirige por videoconferencia a las unidades españolas en misiones humanitarias y de paz en el extranjero desde La Moncloa:

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público