Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Mensaje de Pujol a Torra: el expresident pide "capacidad de diálogo por todas las partes"

"Hay mucha gente que nos dice 'tenéis que hablar', pero todavía no veo que haya demasiada gente que haga algunas propuestas que permitan que la gente se siente. Ni por un lado ni por el otro", ha dicho el expresidente de la Generalitat en un acto en Lleida.

Publicidad
Media: 3
Votos: 2
Jordi Pujol. /EFE

Jordi Pujol. /EFE

El expresidente de la Generalitat Jordi Pujol ha pedido este viernes que exista "capacidad de diálogo por todas las partes" ante la situación política en Catalunya.

"Esperamos que haya capacidad de diálogo por todas las partes", ha remarcado en el 25 aniversario del Consell Social de la Universitat de Lleida, presidido por el presidente del Govern Quim Torra y al que han asistido también los expresidentes José Montilla, Artur Mas y Carles Puigdemont.

"Hay mucha gente que nos dice 'tenéis que hablar', pero todavía no veo que haya demasiada gente que haga algunas propuestas que permitan que la gente se siente. Ni por un lado ni por el otro", ha resaltado Pujol.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad